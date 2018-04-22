Spurs Fans Fuming at the Exclusion of Alderweireld After FA Cup Semi-Final Loss to United

Spurs fans were left angered at the exclusion of Toby Alderweireld from their FA Cup semi final loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

Tottenham have now lost the last eight times they have reached the FA Cup semi finals and many of their supporters were left disappointed at their display against United - with several wondering in particular why Belgium international Alderweireld was left sat on the bench.

A reported dispute between Alderweireld and the Spurs hierarchy over wage demands is the apparent cause of the former Southampton man's recent omission from the team - with Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez often the preferred central defensive partnership for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Don’t mind people wanting Lloris to start instead of Vorm. I wanted Vorm and for me he wasn’t the reason we lost.

The BIGGEST team selection mistake was leaving out the best CB in PL in Toby Alderweireld.

An organiser, leader etc

Left out for non footballing reasons

😡😡😡#COYS — Harry C (@HazSpur92) April 22, 2018

Spurs fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration at Pochettino, after the Argentinian decided to leave out one of the defender.

Questions marks have again been raised over Pochettino's ability to manage in the biggest games as Spurs again fail to get over the line in another major competition. While fans did not spare Daniel Levy and his infamous wage structuring policy from their public griping.