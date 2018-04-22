VIDEO: Sevilla Fans Join in Standing Ovation for Andres Iniesta After Copa Del Rey Masterclass

Sevilla fans reacted extremely admirably, as Andres Iniesta was substituted late in the Copa Del Rey final where Barcelona cruised to a 5-0 victory.

Iniesta was at his magical best all throughout the game and tormented Sevilla's defence time and time again. Despite being in the twilight of his career, the Spanish magician proved once again last night why he is regarded as one of the greatest ever.

Barcelona proved to be too much for Sevilla to handle and Iniesta ran the show, scoring the fourth goal. In what could well be his final cup game for Barça before he moves on at the end of the season, Iniesta was giving a standing ovation when he was subbed off - with both sets of fans joining in the applause.

Wonderful ovation for Andres Iniesta from both sets of fans. #FinalCopa pic.twitter.com/yZiMpcuDVU — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) April 21, 2018

Despite destroying Sevilla throughout the match, the whole stadium rose to it's feet to give Iniesta an incredible send off.

According to reports, numerous Sevilla fans were caught encouraging other fans to cheer louder for the Barcelona midfielder, creating an unprecedented unilateral display of support for the veteran star, who has already cemented his place in Spanish football history as one of the absolute greats.

The moment clearly got to Iniesta himself as he was seen in tears as he left the pitch to sit on the bench for what will likely be the last time for the Catalan club in a final.

The midfielder looks likely to leave the club at the end of the season in a move that will see him move to China - with Chongqing Dangdai Lifan the apparent favourites for his signature.