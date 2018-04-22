VIDEO: Sevilla Fans Join in Standing Ovation for Andres Iniesta After Copa Del Rey Masterclass

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Sevilla fans reacted extremely admirably, as Andres Iniesta was substituted late in the Copa Del Rey final where Barcelona cruised to a 5-0 victory.

Iniesta was at his magical best all throughout the game and tormented Sevilla's defence time and time again. Despite being in the twilight of his career, the Spanish magician proved once again last night why he is regarded as one of the greatest ever.

Barcelona proved to be too much for Sevilla to handle and Iniesta ran the show, scoring the fourth goal. In what could well be his final cup game for Barça before he moves on at the end of the season, Iniesta was giving a standing ovation when he was subbed off - with both sets of fans joining in the applause.

Despite destroying Sevilla throughout the match, the whole stadium rose to it's feet to give Iniesta an incredible send off. 

According to reports, numerous Sevilla fans were caught encouraging other fans to cheer louder for the Barcelona midfielder, creating an unprecedented unilateral display of support for the veteran star, who has already cemented his place in Spanish football history as one of the absolute greats.

The moment clearly got to Iniesta himself as he was seen in tears as he left the pitch to sit on the bench for what will likely be the last time for the Catalan club in a final.

The midfielder looks likely to leave the club at the end of the season in a move that will see him move to China - with Chongqing Dangdai Lifan the apparent favourites for his signature. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)