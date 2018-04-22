West Ham Fans Unconvinced on High Price Tag for Portuguese Midfielder

Inter have told West Ham United that they want €28m for midfielder Joao Mario who is currently on loan with the Hammers, but Hammers fans are undecided whether the Euro 2016 winner is worth shelling out for.

According to Calciomercato, Inter are looking to get rid of the Portuguese international, and West Ham are stalling on talks over a permanent move.

The 25-year-old has only managed one goal and one assist since joining David Moyes' side in January.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Should he impress at the World Cup this summer (as he did at the Euros two summers ago) it's likely West Ham interest in the 25-year-old could be lifted, but so far Joao Mario has failed to live up to expectations at West Ham.

A lot of Hammers fans aren't sure it's worth splashing the cash out on the midfielder, and many fans voiced their opinions via Twitter.

Would rather have another years loan, to see if he’s got the potential in the premier league 24 mil a lot of Lugar to splash out on a not sure — james horton (@jamesho05251209) April 21, 2018

No thanks — Rob W (@_JayBrown_) April 21, 2018

28m - no way - 2.8m ok a squad player — Dave Sanders (@dave_sanders5) April 22, 2018

I can’t see what everyone else sees in him. Lightweight, average speed & a poor career scoring record. I wouldn’t sign him. — Kris Johnson (@kjohno10) April 22, 2018

Here we go again! Stalling then he will go elsewhere — Alan Turley (@28overpar) April 21, 2018

After the 1-1 draw against Stoke City on Monday, Moyes had this to say on the midfielder (via the Evening Standard): "Joao Mario had one of his best games. There has been a gradual improvement in his performances as a result of him being a bit more settled, getting to know the culture of our football and what is required in the games.

"We want him to improve in his assists and score more and that would be the only criticism of him against Stoke."