AC Milan Star Lucas Biglia Facing World Cup Scare After Suffering 'Severe' Back Injury

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Argentina midfielder Lucas Biglia could be forced out of selection for the World Cup this summer after suffering a "severe" back injury during AC Milan's recent match against Benevento.

The 32-year-old was forced off the pitch after just 72 minutes in Milan's shock defeat to the 10 men of Benevento on Saturday and it has since been learned that Bigla has fractured two vertebrae in his back.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Rossoneri released a statement on Sunday confirming that the midfielder is set for further medical tests over the coming days, but it is expected that Biglia will now miss the rest of the season and could even be ruled out of Argentina's squad that will travel to Russia this summer.


"AC Milan inform that Lucas Biglia reported a severe lumbar trauma due to an injury during Saturday's match against Benevento," a statement on the club's official website read. 


"The player has undergone medical examinations that highlighted a fracture of the transverse processes of the first two lumbar vertebrae. A detailed prognosis will be issued in the coming days upon completion of all medical tests."

Biglia only moved to San Siro at the start of the season, ending an impressive four-year spell in Italy's capital with Lazio for €17m. 


The former Anderlecht midfielder has made an impressive 36 appearances this season, scoring one goal and claiming two assists, but the Argentina international could now miss out on what would have been his last appearance at a World Cup.

