Ahmed Hegazi to Escape FA Punishment Despite Alleged Strike at Danny Ings During Liverpool Draw

The FA will not be handing out a punishment to West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi after viewing footage of a questionable incident stemming from a match which took place on Saturday.

The Egyptian appeared to strike out at Danny Ings during the Baggies' 2-2 draw with Liverpool but he will not be penalised.

No action will be taken against West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi following a clash with Danny Ings on Saturday.



Referee Stuart Attwell and his assistants did not see the incident, prompting the FA to have a panel of three independent former referees view footage. But they did not return with a unanimous decision, which means there will be no further action taken.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp claimed to be unaware of what took place between his striker and the opposing defender during the game, but was shown footage by one of his analysts thereafter.

"The situation with Hegazi and Ings, I do not know," the German said in his post-match presser, as quoted by Sky Sports. "My analyst showed it to me. I do not have to say anything about that. I do not know why he did it, there was no reason for that, but he did it."





Liverpool are expected to be back to full strength for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Roma after ringing the changes for the game against West Brom.

Ings was given a rare start but will likely return to the substitutes bench to accommodate fellow forward Roberto Firmino, who is second highest goalscorer in the Champions League so far this with eight goals, seven strikes behind Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.