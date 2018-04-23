Arjen Robben Insists Real Madrid Can Be 'Vulnerable' As 'Prepared' Bayern Set Sights on UCL Revenge

April 23, 2018

Arjen Robben has claimed that his Bayern Munich are better prepared to face Real Madrid than they were last year, with the two European juggernauts set to face off in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Wednesday, in a repeat of last season's quarter-final. 

Bayern ended up losing 6-3 on aggregate but the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu was marred by a number of controversies. 


Arturo Vidal was harshly sent off for the visitors in the 84th minute with the aggregate score at 3-3. Cristiano Ronaldo then scored two goals in extra time - both of which, upon later inspection, looked to be offside - before Marco Asensio added insult to injury with the host's fourth goal of the game. 

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

At the time, Real were flying in La Liga and were tipped as one of the favourites to win the European elite competition. This season, however, Los Blancos have struggled domestically and are only third in the table - a long way off champions elect Barcelona. 


Bayern, on the other hand, have already secured their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title and will be heading into the game as favourites having yet to lose game at the Allianz Arena this season. 

"Last year we did not do well in the home game and played with a bit of fear. That should not happen on Wednesday. We'll be ready. They can also be vulnerable and we can go into the game with our heads high," Robben said, as quoted by France 24.

Robben's teammate, Thomas Muller echoed the same sentiments, adding: "The chances (against Real Madrid) look good. We've hit a purple patch and the game is coming at the right time. I'm sure we won't be gifted anything, but there's something in the air right now."

