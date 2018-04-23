Arsenal Boss Wenger Says it Would Be 'Difficult' to Manage Another English Side After West Ham Win

Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger has claimed he would find it hard to completely rule out the possibility of managing another English side, but conceded that at the present time he would find such a decision to be difficult.

Speaking after his side's 4-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday afternoon, the veteran manager - who is set to set down from the club at the end of the season - was asked whether he could envisage managing another side in England.

Wenger said, as quoted by ESPN: "If you speak about emotions, that certainly would be emotionally difficult for me. I don't know how well I will live without that so at the moment it's difficult to say never.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"But at the moment I'm speaking to you I'm too attached to this club to say 'no, I will go anywhere else'. It will be very difficult for me."

Going on to discuss the match, Wenger praised his side's ability to wait for their chances, stating: "I felt that West Ham blocked us well in the first half and we had problems to find fluency in our game. I liked the game because we needed to be patient and I told the players at half-time that if they kept their discipline they would find space, and that's what we did in the second half.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"We had many chances straight after [half-time] in the first 10-15 minutes but we couldn't take them, and when it came back to 1-1 it was a bit of a test, because we had one or two chances as well. Once we scored the second goal they collapsed a little bit and we could score many goals."





Arsenal took the lead in the second half thanks to a splendid Nacho Monreal volley, before Marko Arnautović stunned the hosts to see his side draw level. Aaron Ramsey's cross then found its way into the back of the net to give his side the lead late on, before a well taken brace from Alexandre Lacazette sealed the win.

The Gunners will now prepare to face Atlético Madrid on Thursday night, as they look to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive by winning the Europa League. Diego Simeone's side will provide a tough challenge for Wenger's men, given the exceptional season they've enjoyed in La Liga, and their notoriously robust defensive line.