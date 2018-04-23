Chris Smalling Claims He Has Jose Mourinho's 'Faith' After Dominant FA Cup Display

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling seems to be enjoying his role within the club at the moment.

The centre half has seen himself being relied upon by Jose Mourinho quite frequently this season despite heavy competition at the heart of defence, and the player credits his character for being able to come through adversity on the winning side.

Despite millions of pounds being spent on centre halves since Mourinho's arrival at United, Smalling has maintained his position at the club despite various critics, and the defender kept Harry Kane silent in their FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham.

Discussing his situation at Old Trafford, Smalling relishes the competition, and is enjoying his time at the club.

“I think it takes big characters to last so long at United," he began, via the Mirror. "They’re always being linked to every player who has played the game but the manager has faith in me and now I just want to finish the season as strongly as I can and enjoy it.

“We’ve got five or six centre-backs so it’s all about making sure you’re the one who is playing and making sure you can do your job. I’m happy playing with whoever I play alongside.

“At the minute I’m playing every game and performing in big games so I’ll just keep on doing my job.”

Despite rivals Manchester City winning the league, United find themselves in an FA Cup final against Chelsea, and Smalling sees it as a success if they manage to clinch the trophy.

“A few months ago the FA Cup and second place was about all we could have hoped for and, at the moment, we are achieving those.

“With Manchester City so far ahead in the Premier League we had to give ourselves the best possible chance of winning a trophy and we feel we have done that."