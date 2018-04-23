Ex-Liverpool Midfielder Admits 'Regret' at Wanting to Leave Anfield After European Exit

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Former Liverpool star Alberto Aquilani has revealed that he regrets his decision to leave the club back in 2010, citing a Europa League semi final defeat against Atlético Madrid as the catalyst for his move to Juventus.

Aquilani moved to Anfield for €20m in 2009 and he would go on to make 28 appearances for club in his maiden year in England, scoring two goals and claiming six assists.

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

But the former AS Roma academy star claims that it was Diego Forlan's decisive stoppage-time goal in the Europa League semi final, which set up a final against Fulham for Atlético, that convinced Aquilani of forcing through a loan move back to Italy that summer.

"It was a very beautiful experience," Aquilani told Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) ahead of Liverpool's Champions League semi final against Roma on Tuesday. 

"I was 24 and I arrived with an ankle injury that kept me out for a dozen weeks, but I remember [Rafa] Benitez always protected me and, in the end, it was a good season.

Jed Leicester/GettyImages

(You may also like Liverpool Hero Believes UCL Win Would Help Reds Topple Man Utd as England's Most Successful Club)


"It’s a shame we got eliminated in the semi finals of the Europa League against Atlético Madrid when they scored in the last minute and broke our dream. 


"In hindsight, I regret having wanted to leave. It’s true that Benitez and Eduardo Macia weren’t there anymore, but I would have done better to stay."

Aquilani would spend time on loan at Juventus and AC Milan before eventually leaving the club on a permanent basis in 2012, where he joined Fiorentina for just €2m. The 33-year-old has since gone on to have spells with Sporting CP, Sassuolo and Pescara, but he now plys his trade in La Liga with Las Palmas.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)