Ex-Madrid & Bayern Star Looking Forward to UCL Clash But Says Los Blancos Will 'Suffer' at Allianz

Former Spain international Xabi Alonso says he's looking forward to the Champions League semi final clash between his two former sides Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and will enjoy the matches regardless of who goes through.

The first leg of the tie comes this Wednesday at Bayern's Allianz Arena, where Alonso reckons the holders will "suffer". But he also says that a Madrid goal could make all the difference.

"I'm very excited to see them play from the other side of the barrier, and every time they meet, it's one of the great European qualifiers," the erstwhile midfielder told Marca. "The two games will be very exciting and I hope it's two games."

"The first leg is very important, despite the surprises that have happened in the quarterfinals, which is why football is so exciting, Bayern are very strong at Allianz and Madrid are going to have to suffer. But the home side will have to be careful with the blows of Madrid, which makes you a goal with half a chance.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Alonso also played for Premier League outfit Liverpool before his move back to Spain. And with a mouthwatering tie against AS Roma coming up, he's also looking forward to seeing the Reds show their stuff in Europe's grandest competition.

"Here I have it much clearer, I am very much looking forward to being able to sneak into the final, deservedly also, very Klopp style," he said. "Rome has a historic opportunity as well but I think the Anfield factor can be very important."