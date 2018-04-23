Ex-Madrid & Bayern Star Looking Forward to UCL Clash But Says Los Blancos Will 'Suffer' at Allianz

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Former Spain international Xabi Alonso says he's looking forward to the Champions League semi final clash between his two former sides Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and will enjoy the matches regardless of who goes through.

The first leg of the tie comes this Wednesday at Bayern's Allianz Arena, where Alonso reckons the holders will "suffer". But he also says that a Madrid goal could make all the difference.

FBL-JPN-ALONSO

"I'm very excited to see them play from the other side of the barrier, and every time they meet, it's one of the great European qualifiers," the erstwhile midfielder told Marca. "The two games will be very exciting and I hope it's two games."

"The first leg is very important, despite the surprises that have happened in the quarterfinals, which is why football is so exciting, Bayern are very strong at Allianz and Madrid are going to have to suffer. But the home side will have to be careful with the blows of Madrid, which makes you a goal with half a chance.

Getty Images/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: 3 Key Battles That Could Decide Liverpool's Champions League Tie Against Roma on Tuesday Night)

Alonso also played for Premier League outfit Liverpool before his move back to Spain. And with a mouthwatering tie against AS Roma coming up, he's also looking forward to seeing the Reds show their stuff in Europe's grandest competition.

"Here I have it much clearer, I am very much looking forward to being able to sneak into the final, deservedly also, very Klopp style," he said. "Rome has a historic opportunity as well but I think the Anfield factor can be very important."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)