Fernando Torres Hails Barcelona & Spain Legend Andres Iniesta Amid Rumoured Summer Exit

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has said that Andres Iniesta's expected departure from Barcelona at the end of the season will be a massive loss both to the Catalan giants and Spain's top division.

Iniesta has made over 600 appearances for Barcelona and over 100 appearances for Spain since his professional debut in 2002. The 33-year-old agreed a new 'contract for life' in October of last year but the deal allows him the option to leave on a free each summer.

The most recent reports have linked Iniesta with a move to Chinese side Chongqing Dangdai Lifan and the player revealed last week that he was considering his options.

"This week I will make the decision public. There are many emotions, many feelings, many years. There are very strong emotions, the affection and respect that people have for me is something that I am very much grateful for," the Barça midfielder was quoted as saying by the Sun.

Torres has been quick to praise his former international teammate, explaining, as quoted by Diario SPORT: "It's going to be a great loss not seeing Iniesta at Barca and in Spain. His legacy will be remembered. The match he had yesterday [the Copa Del Rey final against Sevilla] was marvellous and he's been doing that for so many years.

"Andres hasn't announced it publicly yet, but he has the right to decide. I know what Barcelona means to him. He joined the club as a child and left his family behind to fulfil his dream. Everyone should respect whatever he decides. I'm happy as a friend for him and sad at the same time."