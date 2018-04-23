Former Egyptian Star Mido Urges Mohamed Salah to Accept Any Offer From Real Madrid

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Former Egyptian star Mido has urged Mohamed Salah to accept any approach from Barcelona or Real Madrid this summer. 

Liverpool's superstar has just been crowned PFA Player of the Year after a record breaking debut season for the Reds. With three games to go, Salah has levelled the Premier League record for most goals scored in a 38-game season (31), and his 41 for the overall campaign makes him the highest scorer for Liverpool in a single season in the Premier League era. 

Reports have heavily linked the Egyptian to a sensational move to Real Madrid. The latest story claims that Madrid will over €140m plus Dani Ceballos in exchange for Salah

One of Egypt's former footballing heroes, Mido, has claimed that Salah must move to La Liga where he would be a perfect fit for Real Madrid or Barcelona. 

Mido enjoyed stints in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, Middlesbrough, and West Ham. He also played briefly in Spain with Celta Vigo and was speaking to ON Sport about Salah's future. 

"With all due respect to Liverpool and his fans, Salah should immediately accept any offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona," said Mido (via Goal).

"He has been amazing with Liverpool the entire season, and could be very useful in La Liga especially with Real Madrid who are suffering from Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema’s horrible form this season.

"With his quality and pace, it should be easy for him to make it in La Liga. I've been there for a while, and I can say that the likes of Salah have a huge chance to succeed alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and the stars of Real Madrid."

