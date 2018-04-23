Former Liverpool Man Luis Garcia Reveals What Mo Salah Must Do to Challenge for the Ballon d'Or

April 23, 2018

Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Garcia has claimed that Mohamed Salah must bring European glory to Anfield if he is to be in with a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or.

Salah has been in simply unbelievable form this year, scoring 41 goals in his first season at Anfield. He won the PFA Player of the Year award last night and will be hoping that is not the only trophy he gets his hands on this season.

Liverpool face Salah's former club Roma in the Champions League semi-final and will be hoping to progress into their first final since 2007, where they lost 2-1 to AC Milan.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Garcia believes that if Salah can help Liverpool win Europe's biggest competition, he could win the Ballon d'Or that has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years.

As reported by the Mirror, he said: ''Salah has been incredible. He has been the best player in the Premier League this year and if Liverpool win the Champions League then he surely must be there for the Ballon d’Or. 


''Why not? He has been sensational this season – not just with his goals but with the way he works with his team-mates. Messi and Ronaldo have been the best for so long now, but I think Salah can challenge them.

''I am not saying he will win it. But, yes, if Liverpool win in Europe then he has to be in with a chance. He’s had an amazing year, not just for Liverpool but also for Egypt. The Ballon d’Or is for players who win the big trophies – and that means winning the Champions League.''

Winning the Champions League will be no easy task however. Liverpool will not be underestimating a Roma side who produced an incredible comeback against Messi's Barcelona to progress to the semis.

