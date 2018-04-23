'He'll Have No Shortage of Offers': Ex-Arsenal Chief Admits Interest in Wenger Has Always Been High

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein has admitted that Arsene Wenger will have "no shortage of offers" once he leaves the club in the summer. The Frenchman announced his intention to leave north London once the season ends, but will remain in management upon his departure.

While Wenger refused to give away too many clues regarding his future following his side's 4-1 win over West Ham on Saturday, he did admit that it will be tough to stay in England - and a stint on the continent seems much more likely for the Frenchman.

However, while many might think that Wenger's last few years in north London might have tainted an otherwise incredible career, they could be sorely mistaken. Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein seems to think clubs will be begging for his signature once he's left the Gunners.

"He is going to be 69 in October and he is extraordinarily fit. He has a very active mind and great knowledge of the game," Dein told Sky Sports.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"Over the last few years I know for a fact that he has been approached by some of the biggest clubs in the world - I think Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, the England national team wanted him at one stage.

"There will be no shortage of offers."

Speculation surrounding managerial positions around Europe is rife at the moment. Unai Emery's position at PSG has constantly been questioned, and a switch to Paris seems almost written in the stars for Wenger. 

Elsewhere, Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid future has been said to be less than stable following a tough year at the Bernabeu, and Max Allegri looks a definite possibility to leave Juventus this summer - though that won't be a decision made by the club.

