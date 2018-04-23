Hoffenheim Boss Rules Himself Out of Premier League Jobs Amid Rumours Surrounding His Future

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has distanced himself from the possibility of taking over either Chelsea or Arsenal this summer. Both clubs look like they'll be heading into next season with new bosses at the helm, but Nagelsmann doesn't seem to think he'll be one of them.

Arsene Wenger shocked Gunners fans last week by announcing his intention to leave the club once the season comes to close, and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte's future at Stamford Bridge is all but over following a poor title defence this term.

However, while both clubs are linked with almost every manager under the sun at the moment, Nagelsmann has ruled himself out of both jobs. Speaking to Sky Germany (via Daily Star), he admitted that his focus is solely on Hoffenheim.

"I don't think so, no. These are just rumours." Nagelsmann responded when asked about a move to London.

"I focus on myself and my team, the focus is on nothing else.

"I'm not annoyed by the discussions,” he added.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

One player who seems to rate Nagelsmann extremely highly is former Arsenal youngster Serge Gnabry. The midfielder admits that he isn't shocked to see his boss linked with a move to his former club, admitting that Nagelsmann is a huge part of why Gnabry moved to Hoffenheim.

"For sure you can say he [Nagelsmann] is one of the best," Gnabry began.

"He's mainly the reason why I came here. I felt with him I could improve and learn a lot.

"There were a lot of tactical aspects to his style which I wanted to add to my game so I´m even stronger in the future."

