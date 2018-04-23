Inter Director Says Nerazzurri Will Fight for Champions League Spot Ahead of Crucial Juventus Tie

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has said that the Nerazzurri will fight until the end of the season as they aim to qualify for a Champions League spot.

The San Siro side are just one point adrift of fourth-placed Lazio in fifth, but have a tough match against Serie A leaders Juventus coming up on the weekend.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

The result of that fixture could go on to define their season, but director Ausilio has assured manager Luciano Spalletti that his job is safe, even if Inter finish out of Italy's top four.

"Spalletti is our present and our future, regardless of where we finish," he told Rai Radio 1 in quotes cited by the club's official website. "The final matches will be important because they could allow us to continue on our journey and securing Champions League football would be wonderful.

"Beyond the financial side of things, Inter must always aim for the top European competition because of the prestige but the team has improved in a lot of different ways thanks to the work from the Coach and his staff. This year, lots of things have been done well and we can obviously improve further but solid foundations have been built."

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

Ausilio is expecting the match against Juve to be a very difficult one, but reckons his side are strong enough to cope as well as fight for a top four place in the few games that remain in this campaign.





"It will be tough against Juventus because they’re a strong team and it’s rare that they get things wrong in two consecutive matches," he remarked.

"We’ll find ourselves against a determined opponent but we’re also in shape and we’ll look to put in a great performance as we have done so far in all the big matches this year. Lazio and Roma are going strong, it will be a battle until the very end but we’re ready for it."