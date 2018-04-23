Jordan Henderson Credits 'Excellent' Mohamed Salah Following Egyptian's PFA Player of the Year Award

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has paid tribute to "amazing" Mohamed Salah following the Egyptian's triumph in picking up the PFA Player of the Year Award.

Salah ousted Kevin de Bruyne in what was considered a two horse race for the accolade on Sunday evening, on the back of an incredible debut campaign with the Reds.

Forty-one goals in 46 appearances speaks for itself with any established Premier League player - let alone one who's only just returned to the country following a difficult spell with Chelsea (split by stints with Fiorentina and Roma).

And now, teammate and club captain Jordan Henderson has praised Salah's work ethic and humble personality following Sunday night's event.

“As a person, he’s a really good person, he’s humble and genuine and he fits in really well with the group,” Henderson began, speaking with the club's official website.

“As you’ve seen, he came straight in in the summer, settled in really well in pre-season and straight away we knew we had a top player that’s come to the club to try and do something with our team.

“He was amazing in training, amazing in the pre-season games and he’s just continued that form throughout the season. He’s been fantastic, on and off the field.”

Attention now quickly focuses on AS Roma - Salah's former club. The Reds host their Italian opponents at Anfield on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against the Serie A outfit.

With the possibility of making it to the final of the prestigious competition at stake, Liverpool will be hoping to come out of the match with a healthy lead before they travel to Stadio della Roma. For that to happen, Salah will have to be on top form.