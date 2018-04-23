Jose Mourinho Hits Out at Media Yet Again Over 'Unfair' Criticism as Man Utd Reach FA Cup Final

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes he is a victim of his own success and has claimed that he will be 'killed' by the media should he fail to win the FA Cup. 

Mourinho arrived in Manchester last season as Louis van Gaal's successor after the Dutchman was sacked following a lack of progress and excitement at Old Trafford. 

In his first year in charge, the Portuguese tactician triumphed in the Europa League, the EFL Cup and the Community Shield. This season, United are on course to finish second in the table - they're highest league finish since Sir Alex Ferguson departed in 2013. 

Following Saturday's 2-1 win against Spurs at Wembley, the Red Devils are set to face Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup. Nevertheless, both Mourinho and United have faced criticism for some turgid displays and the former Chelsea boss believes that criticism will only escalate should he fail to beat his old side at Wembley. 

“When I don’t win, you kill me. Because I almost do that all the time, when I don’t do it, you kill me, which is what you are all ready to do," Mourinho is quoted as saying by the Mirror

Regarding plans for next season, he continued: “We are going to invest the basic to improve our squad. We need to find a replacement for Michael Carrick, if Marouane Fellaini leaves, we need to find a replacement for Marouane Fellaini.

“In the squad, there is always a player or a couple of players, they are not playing a lot, and they will try obviously to leave, so we are going again to touch our squad and to believe that more than spend, spend, spend, is probably the evolution of our players.

“We have some young players that need to get opportunities with their evolution, so let’s see.

“But in this moment, I don’t even think about next season or the final, I think about Arsenal because we need one point to finish top four but we need seven points to finish second and we deserve to finish second and we have to finish second.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)