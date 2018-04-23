Jose Mourinho 'Risking Dressing Room Mutiny' After Public Criticisms of Man Utd Squad

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has split the dressing room following his continued criticism of his players this season, according to the Sun

The tabloid report that up to a dozen players and staff at the Red Devils have expressed concern about continuing to work under Mourinho. This comes after a series of reported fall-outs with certain players and his continued public critiques of his squad. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Mourinho's treatment of Luke Shaw has been one of the biggest behind the scenes stories at United this season. The English defender is expected to leave United this summer after coming under increased scrutiny by Mourinho. Some players have apparently sided with Shaw on the matter, with Mourinho's treatment of the 22-year-old verging on bullying. 

The Sun cite United's FA Cup win over Brighton and Hove Albion as a match which heightened tensions between Mourinho and his players. According to a source, the boss asked midfielder Nemanja Matic at half time if he was tired. He then said that Matic should be because he was only the one working hard. 

United were 1-0 up at that point, but Romelu Lukaku received no praise for giving his side the lead. Luke Shaw was involved in the build up for the goal, but was hauled off at half time.

Then there's the supposedly deteriorating relationship between the manager and Paul Pogba. The pair apparently argued about Pogba's best position and was briefly dropped from the starting lineup. The Sun claim the pair are barely speaking, but in a recent interview Pogba has insisted he does not have a problem with Mourinho.  

The departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has also not served to improve the tensions, with the Swede supposedly acting as a spokesman for the players during his time at the Red Devils.

Mourinho has stated that he plans to invest heavily in the squad in the summer to have them ready to compete for the Premier League title this season. This could see a mass exodus of players from Old Trafford for those the boss considers as not up to his standard.  

