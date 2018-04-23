Keylor Navas Welcomes Squad Competition As Florentino Perez Speaks About Goalkeeper's Future

Keylor Navas has insisted he would not be afraid of goalkeeping competition should Real Madrid opt to add to their squad this summer.

The 31-year-old, currently enjoying his third season in the Spanish capital, has been questioned as to whether he is the most reliable option for Zinedine Zidane next season as Los Blancos attempt to bounce back following their dismal title defence this year.

Athletic Club's Kepa Arrizabalaga was heavily linked with Real Madrid in January but the move failed to materialise, while many expect the club to dip into the market for reinforcements this summer.

But while speaking at a meeting of club members, as quoted by Marca, the Costa Rican insisted he has no say in who is brought into the club, and revealed he would welcome another shot-stopper to challenge his place.

"I never said that they should not sign anyone," explained Navas. "I am not from here, but I feel the colours of the club like the rest of you. I work each day for this shirt."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who is believed to be a big supporter of the custodian, was also in attendance at the meeting, and he offered the player some words of encouragement regarding what the future holds.

Keylor Navas was named as an honorary Real Madrid member of the Ramón Mendoza Supporters' group. pic.twitter.com/hI4PbddgVq — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) April 22, 2018

"You have won the hearts of Madrid fans," he said. "You have won them through your talent, professionalism and behaviour.

"It is a pride to have you as our goalkeeper whatever people say, and I am sure you will be with us for many years. We want you to continue to make history and make bigger Madrid's success."

Navas will have the chance to continue making history at Los Blancos this season when his side attempt to reclaim the Champions League title for an unknown third consecutive season.

Despite the 31-year-old being at fault for allowing Juventus the chance to cause one of the biggest European upsets of all time in the quarter-finals, he is expected to be present from the outset when Real Madrid travel to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.