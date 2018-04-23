Liverpool 'Set to Save Millions' on Naby Keita Deal Due to Performance Related Transfer Clause

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Liverpool look set to save on a few million once their deal for RB Leipzig's Naby Keita finally goes through in the summer.

The Guinean's transfer with the Reds was confirmed last year, with reports claiming that Liverpool will pay around £60m for the midfielder - but a clause inserted into the deal looks like it will come back to bite the selling team.

The 2016/17 season was an exceptional one for breakthrough club Leipzig, who shocked the masses to a second place finish in Bundesliga. As a result, a whole host of teams around Europe took an immediate interest in their players - including Liverpool, who were desperate to sign Keita.

However, once a deal was eventually agreed upon, the Times have revealed that a performance related clause was put into the deal which would favour the German outfit.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

As clauses go, this is a rather simple one: the better Leipzig performed this season, the more Liverpool would have to pay in the summer. What could go wrong? Leipzig at this point looked to be a team capable of challenging Bayern Munich for this term's title.

If the Bundesliga club were to finish 7th or below, the Reds would pay £48m; this rises to £52.7m if they finish in a Europa League spot, and £59m if Leipzig earn Champions League football for next campaign.

As it stands, with three games left of the season, Leipzig are only one point clear of 7th placed Eintracht Frankfurt, having failed to win any of their last three matches. This puts them in a Europa League spot (for now), saving Liverpool a tidy £7m.

