Report: Napoli's Jorginho Favors Man City Over Man United for Transfer Move

Manchester City are said to be leading the race ahead of bitter rivals Manchester United for Napoli ace Jorginho.

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Manchester City are leading the race ahead of bitter rivals Manchester United for Napoli ace Jorginho, with the player indicating he would prefer to find himself at the Premier League champions next season, according to reports. 

The 26-year-old has been a crucial part of Partenopei Gli Azzurri's title charge this season, missing only five games in Serie A as his side chase the Scudetto, 

However, according to the Sun, the Italian is eyeing an exit from the Stadio San Paolo at the end of this season, with both Manchester clubs said to be keen, but the player's preference is to feature as part of Pep Guardiola's contingent next term. 

The Catalonian is hoping to bolster his title-winning midfield during the upcoming transfer window as he prepares to say goodbye to long-time servant Yaya Toure. 

Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred have also been discussed, however, with it likely the Citizens will only be adding one out of their targeted trio. 

United, meanwhile, are on the hunt for two central midfielders, with Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini set to leave for free.

The ex-England international has already taken up his position on the substitutes' bench on occasion this term, and team-mate Chris Smalling praised the impact he has been having within the dressing room. 

"He is (having an impact)," the center back told Press Association Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"Obviously, it was not too dissimilar to what Ryan Giggs did, but with Michael, I think it doesn't feel too weird that he's going into the coaching because he is such our figurehead of the team.

"I mean, our team is getting younger and younger, but Michael is the standout leader of our team.

"So, to see him stay with us and go into the coaching I think feels quite nice for all of us players, that there is a familiar face going into the coaching and someone we already looked up to massively anyway."

