Newcastle Fans Urge Chelsea Defender to Join Club After Admitting Support for the Magpies

Newcastle fans believe their club should make a move for Chelsea defender David Luiz, following the Brazilian's flattering comments about the Magpies.

Luiz is close friends with fellow Brazilian Kenedy, who is on loan at Newcastle from the Blues. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Luiz admitted that he has been supporting Kenedy and the Magpies from afar this season.

"I try to watch all of Newcastle’s games and he [Kenedy] calls me to ask about his performance," said Luiz. "But he should not worry, he has been amazing. I am cheering all the goals.

"I spoke with him before he left in January and told him he would love Newcastle. I told him about the great support and atmosphere. Now he is in love. I am not surprised."

David Luiz has only made ten Premier League appearances this season, partly due to injury but also for falling out of favour with Blues boss Antonio Conte. Newcastle fans have taken notice of Luiz's comments and are calling for the 31-year-old to make the move to Tyneside.

Luiz also revealed his friendly relationship with Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez. The Magpies boss briefly took charge of Chelsea in 2012 and guided them to a Europa League title.

"Rafa Benitez is also a great friend of mine. I told Kenedy that he would find a special coach, a special person who would improve him as a player and also as a man. I told him he is in good hands."

Newcastle reportedly failed in a bid to sign David Luiz on loan in the January transfer window. Should the Brazilian move to the Magpies, he would certainly bolster an already fairly respectable Newcastle back line.

Newcastle's tally of 42 Premier League goals conceded this season is better than three of the four teams immediately above them in the table. Arsenal, Leicester City, and Everton have all conceded more than Benitez's men.