Oliver Giroud Jokes That His Love of Skiing Inspired Stunning Solo Goal in FA Cup Semi Final

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has credited his love for the ski slopes as the inspiration behind his sublime solo effort in the FA Cup semi final against Southampton. 

The Frenchman slalomed his way through the Saints defence with an intricate set of touches before cleverly stabbing the ball past Alex McCarthy for the opening goal of the tie. Giroud made way for Alvaro Morata with ten minutes to go, who added a second to confirm Chelsea's place in the FA Cup final. 

Speaking to BT Sport following the full time whistle, reporter Des Kelly told Giroud he looked almost like a slalom skier as his dribbled his way through the Southampton bodies.


"My second passion is skiing!" Giroud replied (via the Mirror). "I saw a lot of people in front of me and I just tried to dribble a little bit and I had a bit of luck but that's what I wanted to do." 

Giroud was expected to play the deputy to Alvaro Morata when he made the move to Stamford Bridge from Arsenal in the January window. However, an excellent run of form which has seen the 31-year-old score three times in his last three games and Giroud seems to have tied down a starting place.


The former Gunner also loves a trip to Wembley and his yet to lose there in ten club appearances. Giroud won three FA Cup titles with Arsenal and will be aiming for his fourth when Chelsea take on Manchester United on May 19. 

Giroud added, "I told them I really want them to enjoy the FA Cup as I know how special it is to win it. It's like my garden and I love to play here."

