Pep Guardiola Defends Manchester City Fans Following Pitch Invasion Against Swansea on Sunday

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has defended the clubs fans after they invaded the pitch at the final whistle in their match against Swansea on Sunday.

This season's Premier League champions will receive a fine from the FA for failing to control their fans, as the crowd stormed the pitch at the Etihad at the conclusion of their 5-0 victory over Swansea.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It was City's first game since they were crowned champions a week earlier, following Manchester United's defeat to West Brom, and with some using that sense of occasion to justify the fans wanting to celebrate the title victory with each other and the team.

Guardiola has spoken in defence of the guilty fans at the Etihad Stadium, insisting that they had every right to celebrate in the way that they did.

“Football is an emotional game," said Guardiola, as quoted by the Mirror. "I understand you have to be careful, but they feel they want to share that they are happy.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“It's better they stay where they should stay, but I'm not going to tell them 'don't do that'. If they are happy, I like to be close with them. They show how happy they are and that's the most beautiful thing. We felt that today. The fans here were so happy," he continued.

City secured the title with five games remaining, and their victory on Sunday took them to 90 points, five behind Chelsea's Premier League record high of 95 - and with 12 points still up for grabs, the Manchester side could easily make that record their own. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

They are also set to break the record amount of Premier League wins in a season, currently on 29 with the record at 30. And the the record amount of goals, with a tally of 98, just five off of the 103 scored by Chelsea in 2010. 


It has been an impressive campaign for Guardiola's side, and the Spanish coach understands that it is a time to celebrate.

“It's time to celebrate it. I'm not going to tell anybody 'don't enjoy it'. I'm not going to tell them," he said.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)