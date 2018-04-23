Rangers Eye Summer Swoop for Crystal Palace Midfielder With Contract Running Down

SPL giants Rangers are planning to make a move for Scotland and Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur in the summer, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Second-placed Rangers will be looking to strengthen their squad in the summer as well as appoint a new manager in a concerted effort to end Celtic's prolonged domination of Scotland's top division.

FULL TIME: Rangers 2-1 Hearts (Cummings 47', Candeias 64' | Berra 70')



Goals from Jason Cummings and Daniel Candeias give #RangersFC a well-deserved three points at Ibrox. pic.twitter.com/7G9hSqtU81 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 22, 2018

The report claims that McArthur is among a number of names to feature on sporting director Mark Allen's wish list. The Palace midfielder, who was born in Glasgow and grew up supporting the Gers, is set to leave Selhurst Park on a free at the end of the season when his contract is due to expire.

The 30-year-old arrived in south London from Wigan in 2014. Since the move, he has made a total of 118 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 12 goals in the process. This season, he has made 32 appearances across all competitions and chipped in with three Premier League goals.

Sky Sources understand that Rangers are close to securing Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield on a pre contract agreement #Rangers pic.twitter.com/W3j4wlGs1Z — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 23, 2018

Nevertheless, it looks unlikely that he will be offered a new deal and with under three months remaining on his contract, McArthur is allowed to speak to other clubs regarding a future move.

Meanwhile, the same report claims that Rangers are also hoping to secure the services of Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield on a pre-contract agreement. Like McArthur, the 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and, consequently, will be available on a free.

However, the report notes Arfield's £20,000 a week wage as a potential stumbling block, which suggests that the Glaswegian club may not pursue a move for both midfielders due to financial reasons.