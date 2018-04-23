Report Claims Ernesto Valverde Considering Barcelona Future Despite Unbeaten La Liga Season

April 23, 2018

Despite being well on the way to securing the domestic double, Ernesto Valverde is having doubts over his future at Barcelona amid continuous issues with the board at Camp Nou, according to reports in Spain. 

The Catalonians secured their first silverware of the season on Saturday night by dispatching Sevilla 5-0 in the Copa del Rey final and can wrap up the title with victory at relegation-threatened Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday evening. 

The 54-year-old is also on course to masterminding the first ever entirely unbeaten season in La Liga history, with Barca five games away from making history. 

However, according to AS, Valverde, who has one year remaining on his current deal with Barcelona - with the option of a further 12-month extension - is having second thoughts as to whether he is the right man to take Blaugrana into next season due to his fractured relationship with the club's hierarchy. 

President Josep Maria Bartomeu and his fellow board members remain upset regarding the Catalans' Champions League quarter final exit to AS Roma in Italy earlier this month.


Squandering a three-goal lead in the second leg and their general showing across both matches has not been forgotten by the Camp Nou decision makers, who reportedly claimed that should Barca have failed to clinch their fourth Copa del Rey title in a row, Valverde would have been "cut", although the players maintain their support for the manager. 

It is remarkable to think that the manager who will be taking Barcelona to their seventh league title over the past decade, and could do so unbeaten, is questioning his future due to a club's obsession with the Champions League. 

Should Real Madrid not secure the silverware this campaign, however, things may be seen differently. 

