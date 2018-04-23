Report Claims ​Ousmane Dembele 'Rejects' Chelsea But Remains Open to Man Utd Summer Switch

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Ousmane Dembele has rejected a move to three European superpowers, but is more receptive to the idea of joining Manchester United this summer, according to reports in Spain. 

The 20-year-old switched Borussia Dortmund for the Catalan outfit ahead of this term in a deal worth around £120m, with the hope being from the Camp Nou hierarchy being that the young Frenchman could go some way in replacing Neymar. 

But with the Ernesto Valverde's reluctance to rotate and offer opportunities on a regular basis to the attacker, there are concerns whether he will remain at Barca past the end of this season, with a number of clubs said to be showing interest, including Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. 


However, according to Don Balon, while Dembele has delivered snubs to the trio of European heavyweights, the idea of joining Manchester United this summer is something he remains open to, with the player said to have been an admirer of the Red Devils for some time. 

Jose Mourinho has consistently denied interest in adding to his attacking force at the end of this campaign, with the Portuguese manager claiming to be happy with what he currently has at Old Trafford. 

But with Anthony Martial said to be eyeing the exit door in the upcoming transfer window, that stance could change. 

As his first term at Barca comes to a close, Dembele is yet to stamp his name entirely into Valverde's plans, with the youngster recording just eight league starts this term, although injury has played a role within that, and the Premier League could be seen as an alternative should things continue.

