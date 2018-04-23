'You Will Get Chances': Per Mertesacker Congratulates Lacazette After Brace in 4-1 West Ham Win

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Arsenal club captain Per Mertesacker congratulated Alexandre Lacazette for his brace against West Ham in the Gunners' 4-1 Premier League home win on Sunday.

As shown in this tweet from 'Arsenal Related', Mertesacker said to the former Lyon striker: "I told you. When you work hard, you will get your chances."

France international Lacazette has endured a mixed first season at the Emirates. He is the Gunners' top scorer with 15 goals in all competitions, yet he has laboured in the shadow of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since the latter's high profile move from Borussia Dortmund this year - which was widely interpreted as a sign of Arsène Wenger's lack of faith in Lacazette.

However, club captain Mertesacker's wise words of encouragement will no doubt have bolstered the France striker's confidence. 

The 33-year-old former Germany centre back has played just five matches in all competitions this season but will start his new role as academy manager in the summer.

According to the Sun, he is already preparing intensively for his new job and has liaised with all those involved in the club's schoolboy and academy training setup.

Outgoing Gunners boss Wenger - who signed Mertesacker in 2011 from Werder Bremen - certainly has no doubt about the German's credentials for the role.

Quoted on the Arsenal website last year, Wenger said: "Per is an exceptional character who is a great example for young players. He is a deep thinker about the game and committed to helping players fulfil their potential. He will be an inspirational figure for everyone connected with the academy."

Mertesacker has made 220 appearances for the Gunners but will call time on his playing career at the end of this season.

