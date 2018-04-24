Arsenal May Turn to Mainz Defender in an Attempt to Solve Defensive Problems

Arsenal are tracking Mainz defender Abdou Diallo and may make a move for the Frenchman this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are in the market for defensive players, with the impending retirement of Per Mertesacker, and worries over the form of Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny.





The club have identified getting a new centre back as one of the priorities of the upcoming transfer window, and according to The Telegraph, have been closely watching Diallo in recent weeks.

The central defender is the captain of the French U21 team, and made five league appearances for Monaco in the 2016/17 season, as the French club went onto lift the Ligue 1 trophy.

Diallo moved to Mainz during the last summer transfer window, and the 21-year old has impressed in the Bundesliga this season, having made 25 league appearances so far in his debut season in the league.





While Arsenal are tracking the youngster, they also remain interested in West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Gunners have previously been interested in the Northern Ireland international. And the Baggies captain is reportedly available for just £3m if the inevitable happens and West Brom drop into the Championship this season.





With reports that whoever takes over as Arsenal manager will have a strict budget of just £50m during the next transfer window, the hierarchy at the club may be looking at cheaper options such as Evans.

Despite not yet having announced who is going to take over as manager next season, the recruitment team at the Emirates Stadium have already started work on bringing new faces to the club. With head of recruitment Sven Mislintat concentrating on centre back and central midfield options ahead of a new manager being appointed.