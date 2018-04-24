'Barça Is My Home': Dani Alves Reveals He Would Return to Nou Camp 'Tomorrow' If Club Called

Brazilian full back Dani Alves has admitted he would consider a return to Barcelona, despite feeling 'hurt' by his exit from the club in 2016.

34-year-old Alves left Catalonia for Juventus in the summer of 2016. After a season - and a Scudetto in Turin - he moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, where he has added another league title to his impressive personal haul - with some claiming he is now the most decorated player in club football history with 36 major honours.

Alves won the lion's share of his trophies at Barcelona between 2008 and 2016, garnering six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues among other awards. The right back also holds a Spanish passport from his time in La Liga and, in an interview with Globo TV, insisted Barcelona is still his 'home'.

YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/GettyImages

"Barcelona is my home," he said, as quoted by Marca. "It's impossible to say that I wouldn't return. I would come back tomorrow if Barcelona were to call me."

Alves was allowed to depart Barcelona with minimal fanfare on a free transfer, despite having another year to run on his contract, something that apparently still rankles with the defender. However, Alves also admits it was his decision not have a farewell celebration at the club.

"If I were to say that I didn't leave there feeling hurt then I'd be lying," the defender said.

"I left hurt because I think I fought hard to create a great history at Barcelona.

"I left with 23 titles in eight years. I finished up giving them more great results and then they ended it without respecting my story.





"They wanted me to have a farewell and I told them no, because I consider that place my eternal home and when a place is considered your home you don't have to say goodbye.

"What's the point in a farewell if you're going to come back?"