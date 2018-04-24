'Barça Is My Home': Dani Alves Reveals He Would Return to Nou Camp 'Tomorrow' If Club Called

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Brazilian full back Dani Alves has admitted he would consider a return to Barcelona, despite feeling 'hurt' by his exit from the club in 2016.

34-year-old Alves left Catalonia for Juventus in the summer of 2016. After a season - and a Scudetto in Turin - he moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, where he has added another league title to his impressive personal haul - with some claiming he is now the most decorated player in club football history with 36 major honours.

Alves won the lion's share of his trophies at Barcelona between 2008 and 2016, garnering six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues among other awards. The right back also holds a Spanish passport from his time in La Liga and, in an interview with Globo TV, insisted Barcelona is still his 'home'.

YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/GettyImages

"Barcelona is my home," he said, as quoted by Marca"It's impossible to say that I wouldn't return. I would come back tomorrow if Barcelona were to call me."

Alves was allowed to depart Barcelona with minimal fanfare on a free transfer, despite having another year to run on his contract, something that apparently still rankles with the defender. However, Alves also admits it was his decision not have a farewell celebration at the club.

"If I were to say that I didn't leave there feeling hurt then I'd be lying," the defender said.

"I left hurt because I think I fought hard to create a great history at Barcelona.

"I left with 23 titles in eight years. I finished up giving them more great results and then they ended it without respecting my story.


"They wanted me to have a farewell and I told them no, because I consider that place my eternal home and when a place is considered your home you don't have to say goodbye.

"What's the point in a farewell if you're going to come back?"

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)