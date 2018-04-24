Dele Alli 'Hurt and Gutted' After Tottenham Come Up Short Again in FA Cup Man Utd Semi Final Defeat

Dele Alli has revealed he is still hurting after Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 FA Cup semi final defeat against Manchester United at Wembley.

The game started well for the 22-year-old after putting Spurs ahead in the 11th minute, but goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Hererra condemned Tottenham to another semi final defeat.

In fact, this latest defeat was Spurs' eight successive FA Cup semi final defeat, which is now the longest sequence of losses in the history of the competition. Their last victory in the semi final stage was way back in 1991 against rivals Arsenal at the old Wembley.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

This latest setback means another year without a trophy for Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs. It is now over ten years since Tottenham have won any silverware with the tag 'bottlers' once again being labelled against the team.

There is no denying that under Pochettino Spurs have transformed and are now competing with the bigger clubs not just in the Premier League, but in Europe as well. Failure to win trophies however, means that despite developing into a top team, they are not yet a successful side.

Deli Ali could not hide his disappointment and took to Instagram to express his emotions after the semi final defeat: "Still hurting from the weekend, gutted to have not moved on to the final. We have to be stronger in these games. Thank you, to all the fans for your support."

Tottenham once again have to recover from semi final disappointment and finish off the last four Premier League fixtures strongly in order to cement a top four finish ahead of Chelsea, who are only five points behind their London rivals.

Dele Alli, just like the rest of his teammates, will need to bounce back from this setback and finish the season on a note, in order to cement Champions League football next season.