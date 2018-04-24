Dele Alli 'Hurt and Gutted' After Tottenham Come Up Short Again in FA Cup Man Utd Semi Final Defeat

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Dele Alli has revealed he is still hurting after Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 FA Cup semi final defeat against Manchester United at Wembley.

The game started well for the 22-year-old after putting Spurs ahead in the 11th minute, but goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Hererra condemned Tottenham to another semi final defeat.

In fact, this latest defeat was Spurs' eight successive FA Cup semi final defeat, which is now the longest sequence of losses in the history of the competition. Their last victory in the semi final stage was way back in 1991 against rivals Arsenal at the old Wembley.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

This latest setback means another year without a trophy for Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs. It is now over ten years since Tottenham have won any silverware with the tag 'bottlers' once again being labelled against the team.

There is no denying that under Pochettino Spurs have transformed and are now competing with the bigger clubs not just in the Premier League, but in Europe as well.  Failure to win trophies however, means that despite developing into a top team, they are not yet a successful side.

Deli Ali could not hide his disappointment and took to Instagram to express his emotions after the semi final defeat: "Still hurting from the weekend, gutted to have not moved on to the final. We have to be stronger in these games. Thank you, to all the fans for your support."

Tottenham once again have to recover from semi final disappointment and finish off the last four Premier League fixtures strongly in order to cement a top four finish ahead of Chelsea, who are only five points behind their London rivals.

Dele Alli, just like the rest of his teammates, will need to bounce back from this setback and finish the season on a note, in order to cement Champions League football next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)