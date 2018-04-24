'Exploitation': Furious Man Utd & Chelsea Fans Call Out FA Over Cup Final Ticket Price Hikes

April 24, 2018

Manchester United and Chelsea supporters have accused the FA of exploitation after tickets went on sale for the FA Cup final.

Some tickets prices have seen hikes of over 30%, and fans of both clubs have hit out at English Football's governing body for charging 'extortionate' fees.

Via the Mail, adult tickets start from £45, which is down by £1 from last year's final between Arsenal and Chelsea, but the other three categories are priced at £80, £115 and £145. Last year those categories were £65, £85 and £115.

Hitting the nail on the head, a Red Devils Supporters Trust spokesperson said: "Ordinary fans should not be punished for the FA's previous poor financial decisions over the Wembley redevelopment. We are equally astonished and angered by the increases which are as much as 30 per cent.

"This is not an ordinary competitive market. It is a captive audience and the FA - who have a monopoly - are trying to extract as much as they can from supporters."

The FA have attempted to save face amid the backlash by pointing out that this is the first time in three years they have raised prices for the FA Cup final.

They also reiterate that the fixture is 'one of the most prestigious sporting events in the sporting calendar', and insist the money generated from the occasion is to be reinvested into the game - something that will surely not be enough to appease the enraged sets of fans.

Manchester United, victorious over Tottenham on Saturday, were joined in the final by the Blues after they beat Southampton 2-0 on the Sunday.

