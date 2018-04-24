'Exploitation': Furious Man Utd & Chelsea Fans Call Out FA Over Cup Final Ticket Price Hikes

Manchester United and Chelsea supporters have accused the FA of exploitation after tickets went on sale for the FA Cup final.



Some tickets prices have seen hikes of over 30%, and fans of both clubs have hit out at English Football's governing body for charging 'extortionate' fees.

Wembley prices for FA Cup final:

Cat A: £145

(£115 last season & £80 for semi)

Cat B: £115

(£85 last season & £65 for semi)

Most popular tickets (up 35%)

Cat C: £80

(£65 last season & £45 for semi)

Cat D: £45

(£46 last season & £30 for semi)



Seems greedy from FA! — The 4th Official (@Official_T4O) April 22, 2018

Via the Mail , adult tickets start from £45, which is down by £1 from last year's final between Arsenal and Chelsea, but the other three categories are priced at £80, £115 and £145. Last year those categories were £65, £85 and £115.



Hitting the nail on the head, a Red Devils Supporters Trust spokesperson said: "Ordinary fans should not be punished for the FA's previous poor financial decisions over the Wembley redevelopment. We are equally astonished and angered by the increases which are as much as 30 per cent.

The FA Cup semi final ticket pricing is a joke @fa - come on even you guys should be able to see that. #CFC #MUFC #THFC #SaintsFC — ᒪ3ahpar (@l3ahpar) March 22, 2018

#FA charging #MUFC and #CFC #Chelsea fans £115 for FA Cup Final tickets when the semi final cost £65. Is this what the FA mean by ‘the people’s game’ or should it be ‘the fleece the people’s game’? — PriceOfFootball (@KieranMaguire) April 22, 2018

Outrageous pricing for the FA Cup final tickets. No wonder real fans end up turning their backs on this game. — Neil Custis (@ncustisTheSun) April 22, 2018

The massive increase in FA Cup Final tickets compared to the FA Cup Semi Final proves one thing. Football without fans is nothing, but the powers that be will rob them & bleed them dry until they kill this beautiful game — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) April 23, 2018

Already been said but those FA Cup Final ticket prices are ridiculous. The @FA are a joke.



Not happy with getting the two semi finals and a final there, they want to crank up tickets for fans that will have just done the semi-final and will have renewals coming up. — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) April 24, 2018

Dear @FA Just seen the FA Cup final ticket prices, the £65 Semi Final ticket I had is now £115 what justification is there for a 77% price increase when operationally there are no major differences or overheads in staging a football match or is it just pure unadulterated greed?? — simon renwick (@simon3677) April 22, 2018

"This is not an ordinary competitive market. It is a captive audience and the FA - who have a monopoly - are trying to extract as much as they can from supporters."



The FA have attempted to save face amid the backlash by pointing out that this is the first time in three years they have raised prices for the FA Cup final.

They also reiterate that the fixture is 'one of the most prestigious sporting events in the sporting calendar', and insist the money generated from the occasion is to be reinvested into the game - something that will surely not be enough to appease the enraged sets of fans.

