German Sporting Director Emerges As Shock Candidate to Replace Arsene Wenger

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Arsenal are beginning their first managerial hunt in over 20 years, with Arsene Wenger confirming he will step down as head coach at the end of the season.

Several names have since been linked with the club, including the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Max Allegri, Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta, while Luis Enrique is many people's front runner

However, according to Sky Sports, RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick is on the club's list of candidates as well.

The 59-year-old German has great coaching experience, having managed VFB Stuttgart, Hannover, Schalke 04, Hoffenheim and Red Bull Salzburg in the past. He has also worked as a manager at Leipzig.

During his time as a a coach, Rangnick won the 2. Bundesliga with Hannover and the DFB-Pokal with Schalke.

It is understood that he is still good friends with Gunners' captain Per Mertesacker, whom he gave his debut as a 19-year-old at Hannover, while he also has another ally at the club in the form of Jens Lehmann, a former Arsenal keeper who now works as one of Wenger's assistants.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

The Londoners' head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is also said to be a huge admirer of the German, who is said to operate more like a manager than he does a sporting director.

"Ralf is the perfect fit," said source told Sky. He's a huge presence, he's a club builder, he plays a modern style of football. He has the gravitas to take on a job like Arsenal."


Arsenal are likely to be very thorough in their search for a new manager and it will be one of the summer's intrigues. According to reports, they will begin interviewing candidates this week.

As to whether or not the Leipzig chief will be one of those interviewed is something left to be seen, however.

