'I’m Good at Penalties': Goal-Hungry Ederson Volunteers for Man City Spot Kick Duty

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has boasted he would have 'buried' the penalty that was missed by Gabriel Jesus at the Etihad Stadium against Swansea on Sunday.

The Citizens were playing for the first time in front of their own fans since being crowned Premier League champions last weekend, and put on a show by battering the relegation candidates 5-0.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Jesus had the chance to score from the spot in the second half but cannoned his effort off the inside of the post, with the rebound falling to his teammate Bernardo Silva to tap home.

It was almost perfect placement from the striker, but Ederson reckons there'd be no doubt about the outcome had he stepped up.

He said, as quoted by the Telegraph: "I heard them [the fans] chanting my name, asking me to take the penalty, but Gabriel went there. Unfortunately he missed it and Bernardo, fortunately, scored, but if the manager had asked me to go there, I would have definitely scored."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

With the title now sewn up there is little to no pressure on City to go out and entertain for the final few games, and it would appear Ederson has something on his mind.

"I’m not sure if I would be able to do set-pieces, but I’m good at penalties, either using power or technique when I’m shooting," he added.

"City have their regular penalty takers and we have good options, but if Pep asks me to take it, I’m there. Hopefully it will happen [before the end of the season]. I’d like to score."

Should the Brazilian score, he would become the first Premier League goalkeeper to do so since Asmir Begovic netted against Southampton in 2013. Assuming no other stopper gets in there first, of course.

