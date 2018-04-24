Jorginho's Agent Speaks Out Amid Rumours Linking Napoli Star Midfielder to Man City

April 24, 2018

Napoli midfielder Jorginho is understood to be one of Pep Guardiola's targets for the summer, with the Spaniard keen on reinforcing his midfield ahead of next season.

The newly-minted Premier League champions, who were reportedly after Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred in January have now switched focus to bringing the Italy international to the Etihad instead.

The 26-year-old is having a splendid season at Napoli and is attracting major interest, with Manchester United and Liverpool also said to be interested. However, the player's agent Joao Santos has given an interview to Radio Marte has played down talk of a summer exit.

"Renewal at the end of the season? Yes, also because there are four games missing and we do not want to disturb at this moment," the agent said, in quotes cited by fansite Tuttonapoli.


"For the championship that has made Jorginho, and the work with the Italian national team, that there are important teams behind him. 

"If I speak with 4-5 important teams who like Jorginho, it does not mean that it is done or that he goes away."

The Naples side are just one point behind Serie A leaders Juventus with just four games to go, but face a stern test in the form of a match against Fiorentina this weekend. 

Juve will also have to play Inter on the weekend, leaving the door open for a potential lead change at the top of the standings in Italy, having alre lost to the Partenopei on Sunday.

