Neither Liverpool nor Roma was truly expected to reach this stage, but for one, a golden opportunity awaits.

The two sides open the Champions League semifinals at Anfield on Tuesday, both looking to take a decisive step toward an appearance in the Champions League final.

Liverpool overwhelmed Premier League champion Manchester City in the semifinals, racing out to a 3-0 first-leg win before finishing off the quarterfinal with a 2-1 second-leg triumph at the Etihad. Jurgen Klopp's Reds are beaming with confidence, leading with the prolific front-line trio of ex-Roma star Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Roma, meanwhile, completed one of the more stunning comebacks in Champions League history in the quarters to advance. The Serie A side battled back from 4-1 down to Barcelona after the first leg to go through via the away goal tiebreaker, with Kostas Manolas's heroic header late in the second leg forcing a 4-4 aggregate draw. Roma will look for a similar defensive effort from that second leg to carry over and more heavy lifting up top from Edin Dzeko in the road leg of the final four.

Roma fired the first warning shot in the second minute, when Kevin Strootman tested Loris Karius from long range, with the Liverpool goalkeeper going down to his right to make the clean save.

Salah came down the other end moments later, getting in behind the defense, cutting centrally onto his left foot and ultimately putting a chance on frame that Alisson Becker caught easily.

Liverpool endured a setback by the quarter-hour mark when the in-form Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain went down with an injury to his right leg. Georginio Wijnaldum was pressed into action off the bench, with Jurgen Klopp forced to make an early substitution.

Moments after the swap, Roma earned a corner kick, and Aleksandar Kolarov ripped a left-footed blast from distance that seemed to have caught Karius off guard. The goalkeeper managed to get enough of a hand on it to tip the ball off the crossbar and keep the visitors off the board.

Liverpool had two of its best chances about 10 minutes later, both of them off Mane's foot. First, he led the charge on a counterattack, getting in behind Roma's high line on a breakaway only to opt for power and putting his chance high of the bar.

On Liverpool's next attacking sequence, Firmino set up Mane with a pinpoint ball to the center of the box, only for Mane to completely mishit the first-time opportunity and send it well wide and high.

Mane thought he had scored in the 34th minute, only for a correct offside flag to rob him of a first-time finish after James Milner's cross from the left.

The opener came moments later, though. It was Salah who did the damage, putting a left-footed curler into the far corner to spark celebrations at Anfield–though he refused to celebrate against his former club.

The second leg is slated for Wednesday, May 2 at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The winner will face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the May 26 final in Kiev.