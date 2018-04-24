Liverpool Star Drops Hint Over Future As He Struggles to Adapt to Life As a Backup

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Liverpool stopper Simon Mignolet has hinted he is likely to leave Merseyside this summer, having lost out to Loris Karius as the Reds number one goalkeeper.

In an interview in his homeland of Belgium, the 30-year-old claimed he can "absolutely not" continue on Liverpool's bench. After rotating between the two keepers since the start of last season, manager Jurgen Klopp has now settled on Karius as his first choice, with Mignolet left to warm the bench.

The Belgium keeper, who last appeared for Klopp's side in a 2-3 FA Cup defeat to West Bromwich Albion at the end of January, spoke to HLN about his future.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Asked if he was happy to continue as a backup, Mignolet said: “Absolutely not, this is really nothing for me, it has already been too long.


“I’m much more nervous on the bench than on the pitch, I want to be able to contribute something.”

In the candid interview, Mignolet also went on to question the efficacy of Klopp's rotation policy employed earlier on in the season.

He continued: “The rotating or resting, whatever it was, in and out, that is not the best way for a keeper to perform at a high level for a whole season. I had my best periods when I was allowed to stay in a lot of the matches.


The stopper, however claims that he is not focused on securing away from the club this season.

He added: “I still have a contract for three seasons and I am not busy with what is going to happen this summer, I work for the team and the World Cup, the rest is for club people and agents.”

Mignolet signed for the Liverpool in 2013 in a £9.5m move from Sunderland. Although he has gone on to make 154 appearances for the club, the stopper has never fully convinced the Anfield faithful of his worth in the number one jersey.

