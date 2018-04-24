Manchester City Reportedly Emerge as Frontrunners in Race to Sign Napoli Midfield Maestro

April 24, 2018

Manchester City are "close" to sealing the singing of Napoli's defensive midfielder Jorginho, according to reports.

The Sun report that the 26-year-old would favour a move to Pep Guardiola's side over rivals Manchester United, who have also shown interest in the player.

It is understood that Manchester City are already in advanced talks to sign the Brazilian born Italian, with Spanish Journalist Jose Alvarez Haya going as far to say that Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos has already met up with City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain.

 

Jorginho has been with the Gli Azzurri since 2014, signing from Chievo for £8.5m, with the player quickly establishing himself as a mainstay at the base of the Napoli midfield.

The defensive midfielder has been one of the top performers in Europe this season and has played a huge part in Napoli's title tilt, most recently impressing in Gli Azzurri's dramatic victory over title rivals Juventus.

Pep Guardiola has long been a fan of Napoli's unsung hero. Jorginho was on the scoresheet when Napoli faced Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League earlier this season, with the Spanish manager praising the midfielders display after the game.

The holding midfielder has made 35 appearances this term, scoring and assisting on four occasions - the Napoli man also featured in Italy's draw at Wembley last month.

If the move does go through this summer, Jorginho will act as an midfield alternative to City's Fernandinho, with the Brazilian turning 33 next month, Manchester City are looking to build to the future. 

Manchester United are also after midfielders following Michael Carrick's decision to retire at the end of the season, as well as the impending departure of Marouane Fellaini, who is set to leave on a free.

