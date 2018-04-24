Spurs Humiliate Local Rivals Arsenal in 9-0 Annihilation in Under-18 Premier League Clash

Tottenham Hotspur have made a huge statement at Under-18 level this week and hold all the north London bragging rights after pummelling Arsenal's juniors 9-0 to end the season in style.

Spurs, fourth, have finished below Arsenal, second, in the Under-18 Premier League South table, but their thumping win over their neighbours will provide a significant confidence boost to the talented group of players looking to make it as professionals.

U18s FT: Spurs 9-0 Arsenal - Griffiths added another (88mins) to round off a dominant performance against a slightly younger Gunners side and end the season with another impressive win. #COYS pic.twitter.com/YqHd78nsJ5 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 24, 2018

It was acknowledged as a 'slightly younger' Arsenal side, but that won't detract from the occasion.

The scoreline actually remained 0-0 for 28 minutes until 17-year-old Rodel Richards broke the deadlock. The Spurs forward doubled his team's lead only moments later, before winger Dilan Markanday added a third for Tottenham just five minutes after the first had gone in.

After the half time interval, striker Reo Griffiths made it 4-0. He then turned provider as Markanday grabbed his second of game and Spurs pushed their lead to five.

Picture: Griffiths in action against Arsenal at Under-23 level last month; Spurs won 3-1.

Two more from Griffiths either side of an Arsenal own goal saw the Spurs youngster complete his hat-trick and the score increase to 8-0 after 71 minutes. And Griffiths' fourth of the game in the closing stages of the game at Hotspur Way.

Having bagged two assists, Griffiths had a hand in six of Spurs' nine goals on the day.

Mauricio Pochettino's son, Maurizio, who turned 17 less than a month ago, has been part of the club's Under-18 squad this season, although he was not involved in this game.

