Spurs Humiliate Local Rivals Arsenal in 9-0 Annihilation in Under-18 Premier League Clash

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have made a huge statement at Under-18 level this week and hold all the north London bragging rights after pummelling Arsenal's juniors 9-0 to end the season in style.

Spurs, fourth, have finished below Arsenal, second, in the Under-18 Premier League South table, but their thumping win over their neighbours will provide a significant confidence boost to the talented group of players looking to make it as professionals.

It was acknowledged as a 'slightly younger' Arsenal side, but that won't detract from the occasion.

The scoreline actually remained 0-0 for 28 minutes until 17-year-old Rodel Richards broke the deadlock. The Spurs forward doubled his team's lead only moments later, before winger Dilan Markanday added a third for Tottenham just five minutes after the first had gone in.

After the half time interval, striker Reo Griffiths made it 4-0. He then turned provider as Markanday grabbed his second of game and Spurs pushed their lead to five.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Picture: Griffiths in action against Arsenal at Under-23 level last month; Spurs won 3-1.

Two more from Griffiths either side of an Arsenal own goal saw the Spurs youngster complete his hat-trick and the score increase to 8-0 after 71 minutes. And Griffiths' fourth of the game in the closing stages of the game at Hotspur Way.

Having bagged two assists, Griffiths had a hand in six of Spurs' nine goals on the day.

Mauricio Pochettino's son, Maurizio, who turned 17 less than a month ago, has been part of the club's Under-18 squad this season, although he was not involved in this game.

(You may also be interested in 'Tottenham Striker Harry Kane Hints Big Game Mentality Is Currently Missing in Spurs Dressing Room')

