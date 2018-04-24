VIDEO: Police Investigating As Liverpool Fan Injured Following Attack by Roma Fans Outside Anfield

A Liverpool fan is reported as being seriously injured after being attacked and beaten by a group of AS Roma supporters outside Anfield on Tuesday night.

The Italian side travelled to the Merseyside for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against the Reds. But the build up to the match wasn't without incident, as video footage has shown a fight breaking out prior to the start of the game.

Unpleasant scenes outside Anfield a few mins ago, one L’pool fan injured pic.twitter.com/II9r9QZuL6 — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 24, 2018

The violent scene erupted near the Albert Pub, which left one male badly injured, with reports claiming that the victim was stabbed by one of his assailants.

Trouble outside Anfield just before kick off - Roma ‘fans’ charge using belts & batons - provoking Liverpool retaliation @itvfootball pic.twitter.com/zrGic1CWjp — gabriel clarke (@gabrielclarke05) April 24, 2018

This comes after Reds fans attacked Manchester City's team bus ahead of their home tie in the quarter-final. After the incident an increased Police presence was expected for the semi-final at Anfield.

We are investigating a serious assault of a man outside the Albert pub on Walton Breck Rd at about 7.35pm. Officers are appealing to anyone with information, or mobile phone footage to contact our social media desk via twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) April 24, 2018

Merseyside Police have since confirmed that they are investigating a "serious assault" of a man outside of the pub and have appealed for witnesses.