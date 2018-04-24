AS Roma drew praise for their wonderful gesture on the eve of their huge Champions League semifinal clash with Liverpool .

The Italians proved to be quite the respectful visitors as the squad, led by captain Daniele De Rossi, laid a wreath at the Reds' memorial for the victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

Last weekend Liverpool led the tributes to the 96 victims on the disaster's 29th anniversary, as other British clubs, players and football figures around the world followed suit.

The anniversary may have been a week ago but the video clips shows plenty of other tributes such as scarves, flowers and other wreaths still in place.

More than a game: Roma players visit the Hillsborough memorial to pay their respects before tomorrow’s #UCL semifinal first leg vs. Liverpool. Class gesture 👏 (via @LFC) pic.twitter.com/dr874ZlbM2 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 23, 2018

It was a heart-warming gesture from the Serie A club, who have since turned their attentions to the game at hand on Tuesday.

Both sides will be full of confidence going into the match after toppling the runaway leaders of the English and Spanish top flights in Manchester City and Barcelona.

Liverpool are favorites for the first leg, and will be hopeful talisman and scorer of 41 goals this season Mohamed Salah can come up trumps once again, this time against the club he left last summer to return to the Premier League.