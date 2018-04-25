'Absolutely Woeful': Liverpool Fans Blast Goalkeeper on Twitter After UEFA Champions League Display

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Liverpool fans have heavily criticised goalkeeper Loris Karius following his sub-par performance in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Roma in the Champions League.

Braces from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, plus a strike from Sadio Mane, gave Liverpool one foot in their first European final since 2007.

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

However, Liverpool fans were not completely happy with their side's performance, with many singling out goalkeeper Loris Karius for criticism. He conceded two late goals, including a penalty, and many Reds fans share the view that Klopp needs to strengthen his goalkeeping department if the club are to achieve medium-to-long term success.


Below is a selection of some of the best Twitter reactions from Liverpool fans, several of whom were also critical of Croatian defender Dejan Lovren.

Liverpool now travel to Rome for the second leg of their semi final next Wednesday, with a place in the Champions League final in Kyiv at stake.

However, it will not be easy as Roma have previously proven they can stage a dramatic comeback on the international stage. They came from 4-1 down against Barcelona to draw 4-4 and advance to the semi finals on the away goals rule.

