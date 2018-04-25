Arsene Wenger has hinted that the decision to end his 22-year reign as Arsenal manager may not have been made by him.

Since it was confirmed that Wenger would not be returning to the club for the 2018/2019 season, there has been much talk as to whether he jumped or was pushed.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's crunch Europa League clash with Atletico Madrid, Wenger opened up a little more on his departure - having been particularly reticent when talking to reporters after Sunday's win over West Ham.

“The timing was not really my decision,” he told the press. “For the rest, I have spoken about it already.”

Wenger also insisted that he was leaving his successor a squad who can challenge for the Premier League title next season, adding: “What I want to say is that this team has quality. Two years ago we finished second in the league, last year we made 75 points and won the FA Cup, we won the Community Shield.

"We were in the League Cup final [this season], we are now in the semifinal of the Europa League so these players have quality and I am convinced that hopefully we can show that again before the end of the season. I am convinced in the future, with two or three additions, this team has the quality to fight for the title.”