How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday, April 25.

By Nihal Kolur
April 25, 2018

Two-time defending Champions League winner Real Madrid travels to Germany on Wednesday to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal matchup.

Madrid advanced to the semifinals by defeating Juventus 4-3 on aggregate in a match that came down to the final seconds. After a Gigi Buffon red card, Cristiano Ronaldo drilled a penalty shot in the 94th minute to send the Blancos through to the next round.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, made light work of Sevilla in the quarterfinals, advancing 2-1 on aggregate. Bayern has already clinched the Bundesliga title, as it has won 25 games from 31 matches to run away with the trophy. The two are no strangers on the Champions League stage, having met 24 times before. They're an even 11-11-2 throughout the years, though Real Madrid has a slight 37-36 goal advantage in that time.

Last season, Real Madrid ousted Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals in extra time, with a Ronaldo hat trick sealing the result.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

​Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)