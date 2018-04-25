Two-time defending Champions League winner Real Madrid travels to Germany on Wednesday to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal matchup.

Madrid advanced to the semifinals by defeating Juventus 4-3 on aggregate in a match that came down to the final seconds. After a Gigi Buffon red card, Cristiano Ronaldo drilled a penalty shot in the 94th minute to send the Blancos through to the next round.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, made light work of Sevilla in the quarterfinals, advancing 2-1 on aggregate. Bayern has already clinched the Bundesliga title, as it has won 25 games from 31 matches to run away with the trophy. The two are no strangers on the Champions League stage, having met 24 times before. They're an even 11-11-2 throughout the years, though Real Madrid has a slight 37-36 goal advantage in that time.

Last season, Real Madrid ousted Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals in extra time, with a Ronaldo hat trick sealing the result.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

​Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.