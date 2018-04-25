'Bring Me Back': Ex-West Ham Midfielder Pleads With Former Teammate to Help Him Rejoin Hammers

After leaving the club in 2015, former West Ham starlet Ravel Morrison has embarked on a journeyman's career, with spells at QPR, Lazio, and his current club Atlas in the Mexican first division.

The one-time great hope of Manchester United's academy has rarely registered in the British press for a while now. However, an Instagram comment from the Englishman has led Hammers fans to believe a return could be on the cards this summer.

Posting on his official account, Morrison shared a clip of him scoring a sensational chip in training for Atlas, leading ex-Hammers favourite Carlton Cole to post his wish for the Manchester native to return to the Premier League.

@atlasfc A post shared by @ 1ravel on Apr 24, 2018 at 2:50pm PDT

Image by Jordan Sen

Cole wrote, "Bro time to come back to England", to which Morrison replied, "bring me back to West Ham you have the power" followed by laughing and praying emojis.

Although likely said in jest, it left West Ham fans dreaming of the club re-signing the talent, with Morrison enjoying a relatively fruitful three-year spell at Upton Park following his move from boyhood club Manchester United.

His breakthrough year was the 2013/14 season, memorably scoring a sensational goal in a 3-0 derby win over Tottenham, leading manager Sam Allardyce to proclaim it as the best goal he'd ever seen.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

While off the field issues and attitude have seen Morrison's career stall, his talent was rarely in question, with ex-United figures such as Rio Ferdinand and Sir Alex Ferguson claiming on several occasions that the England U-21 international was comfortably the most gifted player in United's youth squad - a group which contained Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Danny Welbeck, amongst others.