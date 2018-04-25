When is the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final?

The 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final will take place on Friday, May 26 at Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kiev, Ukraine.

The final will begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.

The four semifinalists are Liverpool, Roma, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Liverpool and Roma are playing each other in one semifinal, while Bayern and Madrid are facing off in the other.

Real Madrid has won three of the last four Champions League finals. Last year, they beat Juventus in the final, topping Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal on the way.

The 2018 final will be televised by Fox and live streamed on Fox Sports Go.