Chelsea Reluctant to Let Misfit Duo Leave This Summer Unless They Make Departure Demands

Chelsea will only allow Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko to leave Stamford Bridge if the duo push for moves away, with the club desperate not to repeat the mistakes made in the premature sales of Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku.

The Telegraph has claimed that the Blues are keen to keep both players but will allow the striker and midfielder - who both signed last summer - to depart the capital, if they expressly ask to leave.

Morata and Bakayoko have struggled to earn minutes on the pitch lately after making decent starts to life in west London, and have found opportunities difficult to come by since waving goodbye to 2017.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Chelsea won't force the pair out regardless of whether manager Antonio Conte stays on as manager or not, but if they decide that their time with the 2017 Premier League champions is over then the Londoners won't stand in their way.

Morata has only netted three goals since the turn of the year, has only notched 15 strikes in 44 matches since his big-money move from Real Madrid in the summer, and has been tipped to depart if former club Juventus come in for him in the close season.

Bakayoko, meanwhile, has only featured in two Premier League matches since the beginning of February as Cesc Fabregas has taken his place in the starting lineup in recent games. Former club Monaco have been touted as a possible destination for the France international.

So norr you people are crying for Chelsea to sell Morata and Bakayoko. They will go and do well somewhere else and you will come and blame Conte and the board. Mmoa — The Overlord (@datcoolnicedude) April 24, 2018

(You may also be interested in Barcelona Eye Chelsea Star As Potential Long Term Successor to Club Stalwart Gerard Pique)



Chelsea are hesitant to allow either player to leave for less than their asking prices after they were stung by the departures of De Bruyne and Salah in the past.

The Manchester City and Liverpool stars have since returned to England's top flight after time spent overseas and come back as much more well-rounded individuals, and want to see if Morata and Bakayoko can make the grade before severing ties with them.

The 25-year-old Spaniard and 23-year-old midfield enforcer joined Chelsea in £58m and £40m transfers last summer and will hope to be given time to prove their worth.

