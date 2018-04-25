How to Watch Chivas vs. Toronto FC: CCL Final Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League final between Chivas and Toronto FC on Wednesday, April 25.

By Avi Creditor
April 25, 2018

Toronto FC has work to do if it wants to become the first MLS club to win the Concacaf Champions League.

The Reds go to Chivas de Guadalajara's Estadio Akron facing a 2-1 aggregate deficit when the two sides meet in the decisive second leg on Wednesday night.

Chivas earned the first-leg victory in Toronto and it carries its two away goals into the second leg. That means Toronto requires a two-goal win, or a one-goal win in which it scores at least three goals to win the title. A reverse 2-1 scoreline would force the trophy to come down to penalties. 

Liga MX clubs have long dominated the competition, and if Chivas can become the latest to win, it will mark its first regional title since the inaugural Concacaf championship in 1962. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via the go90 app.

