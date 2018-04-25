Dani Alves Takes to Instagram to Play Down Recent Comments Regarding Possible Barcelona Return

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil right back Dani Alves has taken to his official Instagram account to backtrack on previous comments regarding a possible return to Barcelona.

The 34-year-old had recently given an interview stating, among other things, that the Catalan club "is my home", with many believing that he could be making a return to the Nou Camp following his departure for Juventus in 2016.

Alves however, who is contracted at the Parisian club until the end of the 2018/19 season, has played down the comments he made with a post on Instagram.

The caption accompanying the image, as quoted by ESPN, read: "Me going back to Barcelona?Calm down, my friends!





"I know that you miss me, and that life without 'Good Crazy' is difficult, and that AS, Marca, and Central Lechera also miss me. However, even if our history was very beautiful and very long, speaking in football terms, it is already over.

"When I said that Barca is my home, that Barca is in my heart and that I would return tomorrow, it was just a declaration of the love that I feel towards this club. This chapter is already in the past. I am happy where I am, and I have a great challenge here with people who believe in the ability to change things. Just to remember, visca Barca!"

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Since his move to the French capital prior to the beginning of this season, the attack-minded full back has already added a Ligue 1 title, Trophee des Champions and Coupe de la Ligue to his plethora of trophies which includes six La Liga titles and three Champions League triumphs among a host of other awards.

The Brazilian however still has a chance to win once more piece of silverware for the French side before the end of the season, when they face Les Herbiers in the Coupe de France final in May.

Alves will be hoping for a strong end to the season as he looks to make Tite's 23 man squad for Brazil in what could be his third World Cup in Russia this summer.